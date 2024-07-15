Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $52.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLPI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 528,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,017. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after buying an additional 555,332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

