Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $30.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 778,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $3,610,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

