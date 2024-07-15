Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $85.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.34. 333,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,807. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

