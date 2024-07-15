Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubrik stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

