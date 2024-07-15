Rumble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 14,057 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 8,259 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rumble
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Rumble by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rumble by 1,270.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rumble Price Performance
RUM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,560. Rumble has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.77.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rumble will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- AI-Powered Insurance Disruptor: This Stock Is a Growth Machine
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.