Rumble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 14,057 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 8,259 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Rumble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rumble

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $234,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,278,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,368,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 247,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,680 over the last three months. 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Rumble by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rumble by 1,270.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Price Performance

RUM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,560. Rumble has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rumble will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.