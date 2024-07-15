RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Raised to $73.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Get RxSight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXST

RxSight Price Performance

RxSight stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 206,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,393.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RxSight by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after acquiring an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.