Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $599.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.92. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

