Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.1 days.
Safran Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRF opened at $220.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.86. Safran has a 1-year low of $150.56 and a 1-year high of $241.29.
Safran Company Profile
