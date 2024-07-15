Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.1 days.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRF opened at $220.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.86. Safran has a 1-year low of $150.56 and a 1-year high of $241.29.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

