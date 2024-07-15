Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $20.70 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDVKY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.