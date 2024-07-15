Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Santander Bank Polska Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of Santander Bank Polska stock opened at 45.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of 45.48. Santander Bank Polska has a 52 week low of 45.48 and a 52 week high of 48.04.
Santander Bank Polska Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Santander Bank Polska
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Positive News is Driving This Cancer Drug Maker’s Stock Higher
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Santander Bank Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Bank Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.