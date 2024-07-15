Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Santander Bank Polska stock opened at 45.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of 45.48. Santander Bank Polska has a 52 week low of 45.48 and a 52 week high of 48.04.

Santander Bank Polska Company Profile

Santander Bank Polska SA provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

