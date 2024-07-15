SAP (SAP) to Release Earnings on Monday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SAP Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of SAP stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.03. SAP has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $206.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
