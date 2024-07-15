Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Savara by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Savara stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. Savara has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $675.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SVRA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

