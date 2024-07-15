SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SaverOne 2014 Price Performance

Shares of SaverOne 2014 stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SaverOne 2014 has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

Institutional Trading of SaverOne 2014

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,575,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. SaverOne 2014 comprises approximately 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 535.94% of SaverOne 2014 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.