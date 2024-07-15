Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 506.0 days.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Schibsted ASA stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Positive News is Driving This Cancer Drug Maker’s Stock Higher
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.