Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHI. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,275. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.