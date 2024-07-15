Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of Select Water Solutions worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Select Water Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

