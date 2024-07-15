Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 684,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. 66,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,896. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 432.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

