SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 22,399 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $73.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

