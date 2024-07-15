SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1,333.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 102.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KB Home by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $76.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

