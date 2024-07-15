SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 501.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.1 %

MTD opened at $1,359.21 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,421.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,303.95.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

