SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 211.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $29,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ResMed by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $204.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.86. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

