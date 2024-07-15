SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1,007.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 91.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $55.05 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.