SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $57.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

