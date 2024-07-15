SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,967 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 81,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 109,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $51.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.