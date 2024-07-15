SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 34,084 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 167.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Agree Realty worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 26.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,954,000 after buying an additional 151,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,070,000 after purchasing an additional 452,798 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 39,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC opened at $64.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

