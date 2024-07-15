SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 67,152 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 269.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,152 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 405,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,215 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $29.42 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

