SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 73,863 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 273.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Par Pacific worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $40.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

