SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 174,096 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,096 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $48,267,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $15,543,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in UiPath by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,984 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after buying an additional 624,003 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. William Blair downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

UiPath Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.