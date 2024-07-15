SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

