SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 115.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,335 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 263,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

