SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1,551.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

