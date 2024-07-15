SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $176.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.02. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $199.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,992,195. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

