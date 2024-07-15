SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,691,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.27.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $523.08 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $525.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

