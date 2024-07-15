SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 257.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $166.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

