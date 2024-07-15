SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 14.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.46. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

