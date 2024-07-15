SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 64,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Belden by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Belden by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 53,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 1.6 %

BDC stock opened at $96.03 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

