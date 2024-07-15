SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,581,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $114.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.92.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.