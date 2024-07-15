SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,916 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

SIMO stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SIMO. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.