SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 176.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,174,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,174,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,425.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $321.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.