SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 12,865 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 280.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $220.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average of $214.63. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

