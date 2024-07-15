SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 140,235 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 3,271.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Envista by 96.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,223,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 133,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

NYSE NVST opened at $16.04 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a PEG ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

