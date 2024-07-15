SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 64,635 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 392.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $47.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

