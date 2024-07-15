SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 71,272 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 211.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.