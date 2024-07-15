SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 79,947 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2,740.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 534,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $45,152,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $44.09 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

