SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Kohl’s worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 148,979 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KSS opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

