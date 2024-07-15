SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 131.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Aramark by 83.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 229,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the first quarter worth approximately $1,739,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. UBS Group increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.