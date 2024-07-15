SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 229.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $142.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

