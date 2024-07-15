SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,533 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 43,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

