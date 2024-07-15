SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 854,951 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854,951 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,683 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 239,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,494,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $90.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $90.38.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

