Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $84.73 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 154.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

